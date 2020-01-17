DepEd issues emergency measures for students, teachers affected by Taal Volcano eruption

By Susan G. De Leon

QUEZON CITY, Jan. 16 (PIA)—The Department of Education (DepEd) has issued a memorandum instituting emergency measures to address the dislocation of basic education learners from their school of origin due to the recent eruption of Taal Volcano.

Under the memorandum, DepEd ordered schools to accept student-transferees from areas affected by the Taal Volcano eruption even without the necessary documents.

“All public public schools where displaced learners from Region IV-A will seek to be accommodated are directed to accept the emergency transferees even with the unavailability or insufficiency of required transfer credentials,” the memorandum signed by Secretary Leonor Briones on January 15, 2020 read.

The DepEd also orders receiving schools to collect and record relevant student’s information, including full name, age, address, and Learner Reference Number (LRN) for easy record reconciliation and easy tracking of emergency transferees.

School division offices (SDOs) with evacuation centers in their respective areas are instructed to deploy teaching and nonteaching personnel to conduct inventory of school-age children and, in consultation with the learners and their guardians, facilitate their endorsement to receiving schools.

Receiving schools are directed to assess the needs of the emergency transferees, including additional learning materials, teachers, psychological interventions and special needs, if any and submit them to DepEd along with the corresponding budget estimate for the provision of such needs.

DepEd also asked schools to provide information on teaching and nonteaching personnel directly affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

On Sunday, January 12, Taal Volcano erupted spewing ashes that engulfed surrounding areas including Metro Manila. Alert Level 4 remains hoisted over the volcano as of this writing. (PIA-NCR)