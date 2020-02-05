DepEd: Education of displaced learners in Marawi continues

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

MARAWI CITY, Feb. 3 (PIA) -- Department of Education (DepEd)-Marawi Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Ana Zenaida Unte said the education of the 56 displaced learners from Sarimanok Tent City Site 2 who were transferred recently to the Rorogagus Transitory Shelter Site woud continue.

The DepEd Marawi Schools Division conducted a parent and teacher orientation to aid the displaced learners who will be transferred to the Rorogagus Elementary School.

“This activity is very important because it is the time we gathered our parents. We wanted to assure them that the education of our learners will continue,” Unte said.

The Rorogagus Elementary Schools is one of the regular permanent schools of the Marawi City Schools Division.

“The goal of DepEd is to deliver quality education and to let the last learner be transitioned into a regular permanent school. And only that time we can call the education is normal already in the Marawi City Schools Division”, Unte added.

Unte also shared that the city government of Marawi has committed to providing the displaced learners with school supplies.

Meanwhile, the teachers of the displaced learners from Sarimanok Tent City will still assist them along with the regular teachers of the Rorogagus Elementary School.

The DepEd is a member-agency of Subcommittee on Health and Social Welfare of Task Force Bangon Marawi. (Lou Ellen Antonio/PIA ICCC)