DepEd assures aid to flood-affected schools in Isabela

By Merlito G. Edale Jr.

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, Nov. 23 (PIA) – An official of the Department of Education (DepEd) has visited this province last Sunday to assess the damages of school facilities left by typhoon Ulysses.

Undersecretary for Administration Alain Del B. Pascua has assured that the DepEd Central Office will provide assistance for the rehabilitation of the damaged school facilities that were submerged in flood water during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

Pascua, together with the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Service (DRRMS) and Education Facilities Division (EFD) representatives, inspected the facilities and the current conditions of the northern Isabela schools in Tumauini town, one of the flood-stricken municipalities in the province.

Pascua said the DepEd Central Office has been developing long term plans on how to help schools overcome disasters and minimize the damages in the future.

He said DepEd is now formulating streamlined policies on safekeeping DepEd facilities and equipment which will be issued to all DepEd regional and division offices.

“There is a need for quality engineered disaster proof two-storey buildings on low-lying schools to help teachers in safekeeping their computer sets, school records, and teaching and learning materials,” Pascua said during the consultative meeting conducted with DepEd Isabela officials.

He said the DepEd engineers from Regions 1, 2, 3, and CAR were tasked to gauge the overall condition of schools and assess the quality of materials needed for the repair.

“We already gave them a deadline on their Program of Works so we could start the reconstruction early next year,” he said. (MDCT/MGE/PIA 2-Isabela)