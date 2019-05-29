DepEd allots P35M for repair of quake-damaged schools

By Ninfa B Quirante

BORONGAN CITY, May 28 (PIA) - The Department of Education (DepEd) has allotted Php35 million for the repair of damaged school buildings in San Julian town, Easter Samar.

In a press conference on Friday, DepEd Central Office Engineer Mark Gil Montallana said they have assessed 20 classrooms for repair.

It can be recalled that on April 23, 2019, a strong earthquake with 6.5 magnitude rocked Visayas with San Julian town as the epicenter.

Engineers noticed cracks in some bridges and roads right after the quake.

Personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways immediately repaired the roads.

In the schools, a team of DepEd engineers assessed the school buildings.

They have identified classrooms in San Julian Central School, San Julian National High School, Libas Elementary School, Pagbabangnan Elementary School, and Nena National High School as defective and needed repair.

As to the start of the repair, Montallana said, "Repairs will be done immediately once the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) comes in, I think this June." (NBQ/PIA 8-E Samar)