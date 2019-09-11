DepEd, AFP converge to save youth from terrorism

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur, Sept. 10 -- The Department of Education (DepEd) Bayugan City Schools Division, Agusan del Sur College (ADSCO), Father Saturnino Urios College Inc. (FSUCI), Bayugan National Comprehensive High School (BNCHS), in cooperation with the 3rd Special Forces (Arrowhead) Battalion (3SFBn), Philippine Army team up to intensify awareness against the Communist NPA Terrorists’ (CNTs') deceptive youth recruitment scheme in Bayugan City.

With the current issue on the CNTs' recruitment of minors which caused national concern, the schools in Bayugan City expressed their support to help in the information campaign through reproducing tarpaulins and posting it on their respective school grounds so that youth and parents will become more aware and vigilant on the deceptive recruitment scheme of the CNTs.

The poster clearly conveys a strong note: “CPP/NPA/NDF, Hands off our Children! Stop the deceptive recruitment!” which is the battle cry of the government and the people, and most especially of the parents who would not want their children to fall prey in the long list of atrocities committed by these Communist NPA terrorists.

DepEd Bayugan City Schools Division, which covers 56 elementary schools and 10 secondary schools is headed by Dr, Imelda Sabornido, ADSCO is represented by Office of the Students Affairs Dean Melody Cabilogan, and Father Saturnino Urios College Incorporated is led by its Principal, Chereil Martel.

Lieutenant Colonel Joey Baybayan, commanding officer of 3SFBn expressed his gratitude towards the education sector in Bayugan. “We are grateful to the teachers and schools who are with us towards our campaign to end local communist armed conflict in our area of operations. We hope that other education sectors in the whole Agusan and Surigao del Sur will follow this example to protect our children from being deceived by the Communist NPA Terrorists,” he said. (1Lt. Krisjuper Punsalan, 3SFBn, PA/PIA-Agusan del Sur)