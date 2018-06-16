Dengue Situation Update 544, 7 June 2018

Northern Hemisphere

Cambodia

As of 31 May 2018, a total of 960 suspected dengue cases have been reported in Cambodia. In weeks 20 and 21, 2018, there were 131 and 135 new suspected dengue cases respectively. The number of reported dengue cases have increased compared to the previous weeks, above the alert threshold level (Figure 1).

China (no update)

As of 30 April 2018, a total of 25 dengue cases were reported in China. The number of reported cases is consistent with trends during the same period observed in the previous three years (Figure 2).

Lao PDR

In week 21, 2018, there were 80 dengue cases, with no deaths reported. There have been a cumulative total of 656 dengue cases reported since the start of 2018. Compared to the same time period, dengue cases are increasing, consistent with seasonal trends from previous years (Figure 3).

Malaysia

In week 21, 2018, there were 1,548 dengue cases, with a cumulative total of 24,095 cases reported in 2018. The number of cases increased by 20% compared to the previous week (Figure 4). One death was reported in week 21, 2018, with a cumulative total of 43 deaths since the start of 2018. This was a 53.8% decrease from the same period in 2017.

Philippines (no update)

A total of 20,108 dengue cases have been reported nationwide from 1 January to 10 March, 2018 (Figure 5). This is 26% lower compared to the same period in 2017, in which 27,023 cases were reported.

Singapore

In week 21, 2018, there were 66 cases of dengue fever reported in Singapore. The trend of reported dengue cases in 2018 remains low and consistent with 2017 (Figure 6).

Viet Nam

There were 897 dengue cases reported from 40 out of 63 provinces in week 21, 2018. There have been a cumulative total of 20,522 dengue cases since the start of 2018. This was a 41.4% decrease from the same period in 2017 (Figure 7).

Southern Hemisphere

Australia

As of 7 June 2018, there were 300 cases of dengue virus infection reported in Australia. The number of cases is lower than that reported during the same period in previous years (2013-2017) (Figure 8).

Pacific Islands Countries

French Polynesia

In weeks 19 and 20, 2018, there were 5 and 8 cases of dengue reported respectively. Among these, 52% were children under 15 years of age, and 20 cases (91%) were confirmed as DENV-1 infection (Figure 9).

New Caledonia

There were 65 and 81 cases of confirmed dengue in weeks 21 and 22 respectively. As of 4 June 2018, there have been a total of 1,412 dengue cases since the start of 2018 (Figure 10). DENV-2 was the predominant circulating serotype, comprising 857 (83%) of 1031 typed cases.