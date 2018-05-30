Dengue Situation Update 543, 24 May 2018

Northern Hemisphere

Cambodia

As of 15 May 2018, a total of 694 suspected dengue cases have been reported in Cambodia. In weeks 18 and 19, there were 81 and 99 new suspected dengue cases, respectively. In weeks 18 and 19, the number of reported dengue cases has increased compared to the previous week, above the alert threshold level (Figure 1).

China

As of 30 April 2018, a total of 25 dengue cases were reported in China. The number of reported cases is consistent with trends during the same period observed in the previous three years (Figure 2).

Lao PDR

During week 19 of 2018, 28 dengue cases were reported. The dengue trend follows seasonal pattern (Figure 3).

Malaysia

In week 20, 2018, there were 1,290 dengue cases and three deaths reported. The number of cases increased by 47.9% compared to the previous week (Figure 4).

Philippines (no update)

A total of 20,108 dengue cases have been reported nationwide from 1 January to 10 March, 2018 (Figure 5). This is 26% lower compared to the same period in 2017, in which 27,023 cases were reported.

Singapore

As of 12 May 2018, there were 63 dengue cases reported in Singapore. The trend of the reported dengue cases in 2018 remains low and consistent with 2017 (Figure 6).

Viet Nam

From 1 January to 13 May 2018, there were 18,422 cases of dengue including four deaths reported in Viet Nam. During week 19 (7 to 13 May), there were 633 cases and no deaths from 39 out of 63 provinces (Figure 7).

Southern Hemisphere

Australia

As of 24 May 2018, there were 279 cases of dengue virus infection reported in Australia. The number of cases is lower than that reported during the same period in previous years (2013-2017) (Figure 8).

Pacific Islands Countries

French Polynesia (no update)

In week 13 and 14 in 2018, a total of 22 confirmed and 3 probable dengue cases were reported. Among these, 52% were children under 15 years of age, and 20 cases (91%) were confirmed as DENV-1 infection (Figure 9).

New Caledonia

As of 18 May 2018, a total of 1,156 dengue cases have been reported in 2018 (Figure 10). Among 937 typed cases, 768 cases were confirmed as DENV-2 infection, 166 as DENV-1, 2 as DENV-3, and 1 as DENV-4. One hundred and three cases were hospitalized, and two deaths were reported in 2018.