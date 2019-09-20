Dengue info drive raises PDLs' awareness

By Liez'l Marie Lamasan

Published on September 20, 2019

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Sept. 19 (PIA6) -- The Bacolod City- Metro Bacolod District Jail-Male Dormitory (MBDJ-MD) and the City Health Office (CHO) highlighted dengue awareness in its information drive involving Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

Jail Nurse Ramel Lagos shared that these PDLs belong to the vulnerable sectors who may be affected by dengue.

According to the MBDJ-MD media statement, no PDLs suffered from the mosquito-borne viral disease after the outbreak of dengue cases in the country.

“The management led by the jail nurses assist the information dissemination on dengue prevention to keep the PDL from getting the deadly disease,” the press release said.

Meanwhile, CHO officer Dr. Grace Tan, who served as the resource speaker, tackled dengue infection, its symptoms, carrier, transmission, prevention, and early diagnosis and management.

The "4S strategy" of the Department of Health (DOH) was also discussed.

The 4S stands for Search and destroy mosquito breeding places, Seek early consultation, Self-protective measures, and Say yes to fogging during outbreak of dengue.

Further, PDLs learned the value of a clean environment such as the elimination of mosquito breeding grounds.

Dr. Tan encouraged the participants to support the anti-dengue campaign by sharing the information to their families.

Jail Warden Chief Inspector Ruth Estates, on the other hand, vowed to help the CHO in its info dissemination drive on dengue prevention. (LTP/LML-PIA6 Negros Occidental)