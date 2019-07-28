Dengue cases in Zambo Sur up by 231%, says DOH

PAGADIAN CITY, 26 July (PIA)- - Dengue cases in the entire province of Zamboanga del Sur has peaked to 2,575 with 21 deaths recorded as of July 25, 2019 which may possibly bring the provincial government to declare the entire province under a state of calamity, said Dahlia Aseniero, Health Education and Promotion Officer (HEPO) of the Integrated Provincial Health Unit (IPHO).

Comparative data shows that in 2018, dengue cases in the province was recorded at 799 as compared to 2,575 in 2019, which is 231% higher than that of previous year.

Data from the health department revealed, of the more than two thousand recorded dengue cases, 1,193 victims belonged to the age group 1 to 10 years old; 938 to age group 11-20 years old; 308 to age group 21-30 years old; 110 cases to 31-40 years old; 136 dengue cases to age group 41 to 60 years old, 46 cases to age group 61 years old and above.

Asenierio called on the public to get involved in the fight against dengue and religiously practice the 4S habit which include Search and destroy breeding sites; Seek early consultation; Self-protection; and Say yes to fogging only in hotspot areas where increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks.

She said indiscriminate fogging does not eliminate larvae but only drives away adult mosquito. “Indiscriminate fogging creates a false sense of security and public perception as immediate vector control.”

Common breeding habitat of aedes mosquito include leaf axil, coconut shells, tree, rock holes, drums, water containers, discarded vehicle tires, tin cans, earthen jars.

Dengue infection is an arthropod-borne viral disease, which may vary from a simple Dengue Fever (DF) to a more serious Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) and its subsequent fatal form, the Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS).

According to DOH, DF and DHF continue to be a major public health concern not only in Zamboanga del Sur but in the entire Zamboanga Peninsula as well. Cases have been observed not only in urban areas but there is a wide and fast distribution of the disease in most rural areas.

Currently, the only methods of preventing and controlling Df/DHF are to ensure prompt diagnosis of fever cases and appropriate clinical management. (ALT/JPA-PIA9/Zamboanga del Sur)