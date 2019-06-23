Dengue cases surge in Aklan - PHO

By Sheila Patoza

KALIBO, AKLAN, June 21 (PIA) -- Dengue cases in the province keep on increasing with nine deaths already as of June 15, 2019, according to the Provincial Health Office (PHO)-Aklan.

PHO here noted that from January 1 to June 15 of this year, the 17 towns of Aklan have recorded a total of 1,254 dengue cases. The figure showed a 70 percent increase as compared to the 736 cases recorded in the same period last year.

Based on the report of the Aklan Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance and Response Unit, the municipality of Kalibo recorded the highest number of cases with 322; followed by Balete with 142; Banga with 122; Numancia, 106; and New Washington, 105.

The highest recorded cases came from the one to 10 years old age group with 438 or 35 percent of the total cases; followed by the 11 to 20 with 411; 21 to 30 with 201; 97 for the 31 to 40; 56 for the 51 and above age group; 36 for 41 to 50; and 15 cases for less than one year old.

The PHO also warned the public that with the onset of rainy season, cases of dengue in the province are expected to surge.

The religious observance of the “4S” strategies is being called out by PHO to the public; 4S stands for search and destroy possible breeding places of mosquitoes; self-protection; seek early consultation; and say yes to fogging only in hotspot areas.

In an interview, provincial health officer Dr. Cornelio V. Cuachon said that they will also reactivate the Provincial Anti-Dengue Task Force.

The implementation of Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue (ABKD) will also be intensified to address the increasing cases of dengue in the province.

Meanwhile, Aklan governor Florencio Miraflores urged town mayors to support the 30-minute clean-up drive in the communities. (LTP/SQP/PIA Aklan)