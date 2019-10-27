27 Oct 2019

Dengue cases slightly up in Pangasinan

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 25 Oct 2019 View Original

By April M. Bravo

DAGUPAN CITY, Oct. 25 (PIA) – The Provincial Health Office (PHO) has recorded 7,566 dengue cases in the province of Pangasinan from January 1 to October 21, marking a 2.5 percent increase from the 7,376 cases recorded in the same period last year.

“The highest number of dengue cases this year was recorded in August with 2,052; but it went down to 1,863 in September,” Kimpee Jayson Cruz, nurse from PHO, said during the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas Forum held at the PIA Pangasinan office here on Thursday.

He said that the most commonly affected age group is from five to nine and 10-14 years old.

The top 10 on the PHO’s watch list of areas with high incidence of dengue are San Carlos City (624 cases); Bayambang (486); Malasiqui (423); Lingayen (386); Calasiao (318); Bugallon (298); Rosales (266); Bani (247); Binmaley (246); and San Quintin (243).

Cruz said the PHO recorded 11 dengue deaths during the said period in the municipalities of Anda, Bani, Bolinao, Malasiqui and Villasis with one each and two cases each in the towns of Balungao, San Quintin and Tayug.

He urged the public to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and to practice the Department of Health’s 4S Kontra Dengue to prevent the mosquito-borne disease.

“These 4S strategy consists of: Search and destroy mosquito breeding places; practice Secure self-protection measures; Seek early consultation; and Support fogging/spraying only in hotspot areas where increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks to prevent impending outbreak. (JCR/AMB/PIA Pangasinan)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.