Dengue cases slightly up in Pangasinan

By April M. Bravo

DAGUPAN CITY, Oct. 25 (PIA) – The Provincial Health Office (PHO) has recorded 7,566 dengue cases in the province of Pangasinan from January 1 to October 21, marking a 2.5 percent increase from the 7,376 cases recorded in the same period last year.

“The highest number of dengue cases this year was recorded in August with 2,052; but it went down to 1,863 in September,” Kimpee Jayson Cruz, nurse from PHO, said during the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas Forum held at the PIA Pangasinan office here on Thursday.

He said that the most commonly affected age group is from five to nine and 10-14 years old.

The top 10 on the PHO’s watch list of areas with high incidence of dengue are San Carlos City (624 cases); Bayambang (486); Malasiqui (423); Lingayen (386); Calasiao (318); Bugallon (298); Rosales (266); Bani (247); Binmaley (246); and San Quintin (243).

Cruz said the PHO recorded 11 dengue deaths during the said period in the municipalities of Anda, Bani, Bolinao, Malasiqui and Villasis with one each and two cases each in the towns of Balungao, San Quintin and Tayug.

He urged the public to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and to practice the Department of Health’s 4S Kontra Dengue to prevent the mosquito-borne disease.

“These 4S strategy consists of: Search and destroy mosquito breeding places; practice Secure self-protection measures; Seek early consultation; and Support fogging/spraying only in hotspot areas where increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks to prevent impending outbreak. (JCR/AMB/PIA Pangasinan)