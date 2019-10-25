Davao del Sur placed under state of calamity

By Carina Cayon

DAVAO CITY, Oct. 23 (PIA) – The entire province of Davao del Sur has been placed under the State of Calamity following the severe devastation brought about by the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that shook the province Wednesday night last week.

The 16th Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Davao del Sur approved Resolution No. 19-88 Tuesday (Oct. 22) declaring the state of calamity due to the “heavy damages to a number of infrastructures and properties such as school buildings, hospitals, malls, government office buildings, houses and even fatalities resulted from the devastating event.”

The municipalities of Magsaysay, Bansalan and Matanao have earlier issued each declaration immediately after the disaster wreaked havoc on many buildings and houses, displaced families in evacuation centers, and caused fear and trauma on the residents especially on the children.

Provincial information officer Hiru Gustavo Undalok reported that the number of affected families with totally damaged, slightly or partially damaged houses in said towns has reached to 1,822.

He said that the provincial local government could not determine yet the estimated cost of damage pending the ongoing inspection and assessment of buildings and houses in the affected municipality including Digos City.

In Magsaysay, the number of fatalities rose from three to four after a woman died while being treated at the hospital, Magsaysay municipal information officer Anthony Allada reported on his Facebook post.

Allada bared that Rosita Botilla Quilla of Purok 12, Poblacion of said town was hit by a falling hollowblock wall at her home when the tremor struck at 7:37pm on October 16, 2019.

He added that Quilla was treated at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao, but she expired at 8p.m. Tuesday (October 22) due to back and body injuries.

Two-year old Crisjoy Roda of Barangay San Isidro (not Christine Joy Roda as earlier reported by Magsaysay LGU), who died when he was hit by a falling debris, Arjean Abundo and her nine-month old son, Jay Jay, who were buried alive in a landslide in Brgy. Malawanit, were the first reported casualties.

The damages in infrastructures and other properties in Magsaysay was estimated at P200 million.

In Bansalan, 11 barangays have been validated as of this writing, and validation still continues for the other 10 barangays, and four have not submitted reports due to minor damage.

Jesil Jaum, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office designate of Bansalan, reported that most of the affected infrastructures ae houses, barangay halls, churches and water facilities.

He said that a day after the quake, residents complained of muddy water from the households’ faucets.

There were 19 reported injured individuals who were immediately brought to health facilities for treatment, Jaum added.

He bared that the local government is mulling for an ordinance requiring households to get permits from the LGU before constructing houses.

In Digos City, which has also been hardly hit by the quake with severe destruction mostly in infrastructures, the situation has been normalized as classes in all levels and work in public and private offices have assumed since yesterday.

Mayor Josef Cagas said that inspection and validation of damages is still being conducted as of this writing for the remaining schools and establishments to ensure that the structures are safe for the public.

He said the local government has not yet declared a state of calamity pending the ongoing validation, as he reassured his constituents that the LGU together with the assistance of the barangay officials and national government agencies, is on top of the situation.

Cagas has called on the Digosenos to “exercise good judgement and prudence in times of emergency,” and to refrain from spreading fake news. (PIA-XI/Carina Cayon)