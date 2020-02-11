Davao de Oro to form TF on emerging, reemerging infectious diseases

By Rudolph Ian Alama

NABUNTURAN, Davao de Oro, Feb. 10 (PIA) - The provincial government of Davao de Oro will institutionalize through an executive order a task force for the emerging and reemerging infectious diseases.

During the Provincial Inter-Agency and Stakeholders Forum on 2019 novel Coronavirus - Acute Respiratory Disease (NCOV-ARD), Provincial Health Officer Dr. Antonio Ybiernas, Jr. emphasized that the task force will manage the existing structure of preparation, prevention, detection, and administration of emerging infectious diseases like NCOV, and reemerging infectious diseases like polio.

Dr. Ybiernas stressed that the activation of the task force will be this week as the Philippines is already hit by NCOV.

The forum was held at the Conference Room of the New Sangguniang Panlalawigan Building on Friday, February 7.

As of now, the Philippines has three confirmed cases on NCOV; while in Davao de Oro, there are two persons under investigation.

Ybiernas said that the two patients are now in isolation at the Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

He said that they are progressing well but they cannot yet be discharged as they are still awaiting the confirmatory results from Australia.

Ybiernas also said that the four provincial hospitals in Davao de Oro will serve as holding areas for persons suspected with NCOV to be moved to hospitals like DRMC or the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City.

He added that the doctors in the province are capable of assessing possible NCOV infected patients. (PIA11, Michael Uy)