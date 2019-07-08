Davao City steps up info drive on dengue

By Joey Dalumpines

DAVAO CITY (PIA) - The City Health Office (CHO) has intensified its information and education campaign against dengue fever as it noted that the disease has claimed the lives of five persons since January 1.

Speaking in the I-Speak Forum at the City Hall, CHO pest control worker Melodina Bavante cited the data that the dengue fever cases this year were higher compared to those in 2018 to explain the reason for intensification of the information drive .

Bavante revealed that from last January to June, they already recorded 937 dengue fever cases while from January to June in 2018, 665 cases were recorded.

She said there were more deaths attributed to dengue fever in the whole of 2018 at 14 while only five cases as of June in 2019 particularly in Barangay Lubogan, Toril, Banto, Toril, Bunawan, Barangay 76-A in New Matina SIR, and Talomo South.

She said CHO considers areas with large area and number of populations as areas.

Congestion due to large number of people and climate change has aggravated the problem, she added.

Bavante said areas that have to store water due to inadequate water supply like Barangay Cabantian in Buhangin are also high risk.

She said blue drums used in storing water are breeding grounds of Aedis Aegypti, the carrier of dengue fever virus.

“We urge the barangay residents to intensify the four o’clock habit by destroying the breeding grounds of Dengue Fever-carrying mosquitoes like tires, unused aquariums, blue colored drums, water-collecting plants and flowers,” she said.

She noticed that residents need to have behavioral change, particularly real concern for cleanliness.

Bavante said they conducted clean up drive with the Ancillary Services, City Environment and Natural Resources Office and the City Health Office in Barangay 76-A but people tended to be unmindful of their dirty surroundings.

“Some residents even urged those who were conducting the clean up drive to pick up their garbage,” she said, stressing the need for them to be involved in cleaning their surroundings. (PIA XI)