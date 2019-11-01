Davao City’s CDRRMO continues building inspections after quake

By Joey Dalumpines

DAVAO CITY October 31, 2019 (PIA) - The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) continues to conduct inspection on public and private infrastructures to ensure their structural integrity aimed at ensuring the safety of their occupants following the strong quakes that rocked Mindanao last Monday and earlier today.

Rodrigo Bustilllo, operations head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office told the AFP-PNP Press Corps said there are buildings that incur major cracks which government and private structural engineers have to assess thoroughly.

He said the focus now of the Regional Disaster Needs Analysis (RDANA) is basically on government buildings like schools and bridges.

“Schools are now used by students and teachers after the assessment that they are fit for use having no structural damage,” Bustillo said.

He cited the need to deploy more structural engineers to determine the integrity of the buildings.

Bustillo said school officials must employ technical people to conduct the assessment.

He stressed that as a disaster official it is his call to guarantee the safety of the people.

Bustillo said that the abandonment of the Ecoland 4000 building is based on the observation about its structural failure which is concurred by the City Engineers’ Office.

He warned that if the building management allows the use of the building despite the government's warning, it will be liable if the safety of the occupants is compromised.

“As of this moment, the CDRRMO maintains our standing to abandon the building up to such time that the management retrofits its structure,” Bustillo pointed out.

He urged the people residing in the building to make use of their comprehension and discernment in assessing the situation of their building.

Bustillo also said that if government structural engineers would recommend that the Bolton Bridge serving southbound motorists need retrofitting, then the bridge has to be closed. (PIA XI-Joey Sem G. Dalumpines)