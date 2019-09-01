Davao City LGU sets aside P50-million for flood victims

By Joey Dalumpines

DAVAO CITY, Aug. 29 (PIA)- The 19th Sangguniang Panglungsod ng Dabaw (City Council) unanimously passed and approved a resolution ordinance putting four barangays under a state of calamity due to the flood last night and provided an amount of P50-Million for food and non-food assistance.

These are the barangays of Talomo Proper, Tugbok, Los Amigo and Wangan.

Earlier, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recommended the declaration to assist more or less 3,599 families who were affected by the flood.

Marilyn Agonia, assistant head of the City Social Services and Development Office said food and non-food assistance will be given immediately to the victims from the four barangays.

She said the food assistance will include rice, viand, noodle, canned goods and coffee while the non-food assistance will include bedding, kitchen utensils and money for the reconstruction of their dwelling.

Rodrigo Bustillo, operations head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office lamented that many of the residents in the affected areas did not listen to their call for preemptive evacuation earlier when the dark clouds was hovering the Talomo Watershed area.

He said that as early as 3:04 in the afternoon, the residents in all barangays along Talomo River were warned of the effects of the impending flood and were ordered through rekoreda, radio communication and sirens to vacate early.

Bustillo said rescue volunteers even deployed earlier but many residents were trapped because they only moved when the water was already rising.

“We have to change our culture and attitude when it comes to disaster. Sadly, many people in Talomo proper uttered that they were used to the flood in their area and evacuation was not necessary. But flood last night was of a gargantuan proportion,” he said.

Bustillo has recommended the purchase of more floating equipment like rubber boats to penetrate the inner areas.

He said that luckily there was no reported fatality of the incident.

Bustillo said their focus right now is to provide assistance to the people. (PIA XI-Joey Sem G. Dalumpines)