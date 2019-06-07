Davao City LGU provides financial assistance to Paracelis

By Juliet B. Saley

BONTOC, Mountain Province, June 6 (PIA) --The City Government of Davao has given financial assistance to the municipality of Paracelis which was declared under a state of calamity due to the effects of dry spell.

Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Officer-In-Charge Ret. PSupt. Alfredo D. Baloran and Virgilio San Pedro of the City Treasurer’s Office travelled to Mountain Province to personally hand over the financial assistance.

The check worth P300,000.00 which was coursed through the Philippine Red Cross-Mountain Province Chapter was received by Mr. Pascual Sacgaca, chairman of the board of directors.

Baloran said the City Government of Davao usually hands over financial assistance directly to the local government unit beneficiary but since it was election period, they can still give financial assistance guided by Comelec Resolution No. 10511 which provides that should a calamity or disaster occur, all releases normally or usually coursed through the said departments and offices of other departments shall be turned over to, and administered and disbursed by the Philippine Red Cross, subject to the supervision of the Commission on Audit or its representatives.

The Philippine Red Cross is urged to expedite the administration and disbursement of the financial assistance so that the basic needs of the affected farmers and families will be immediately addressed to, Baloran added.

Paracelis is among the 22 identified areas that passed their respective Sanggunian Bayan resolution declaring state of calamity due to the effects of dry spell.

The City Government of Davao has allotted the amount of Php. 7.8 million from its 30 percent Quick Response Fund to support risk reduction work of other local disaster risk reduction and management councils. Based on the data, the City government extended financial assistance pf P300,000.00 each to 18 municipalities including the municipality of Paracelis, P400,000.00 to the province of Sultan Kudarat, P500,000.00 each to the cities of Zamboanga and Kidapawan, Cotabato, and P1,000,000.00 to the province of Camarines Sur.

Philippine Red Cross – Mountain Province Chapter Administrator Robert Pangod said the financial assistance was distributed to 96 identified farmers in Paracelis. Most received cash assistance of P3,000 each and others P4,000 to purchase corn seeds for planting. (JDP/JBS-PIA CAR, Mt. Province)