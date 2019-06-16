Davao City LGU plans AM/FM radio for emergencies

By Joey Sem Dalumpines

DAVAO CITY, June 14 (PIA) -- The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office pins its hope on the establishment of an AM/FM radio broadcasting system by the city government which aims to update barangay residents on impending calamities and emergencies.

Alfredo Baluran, CDRRMO chief said radio has a wider scope and can easily reach many barangays even outside the city.

He acknowledged the fact that radio is the most accessible medium of communication for barangay residents.

“We can easily pass the information to the listeners, especially on water hazards like the surge in the levels of water among rivers and waterways,” Baluran said.

He said any information can easily be relayed like feedbacking to the CDRRMO since radio telecommunication is established in all barangays and all waterways are constantly monitored.

Baluran said human monitors are as important as the scientific data gathered through the remote rain gauges in determining the extent of the hazard that may affect a large number of residents.

He said the CDRRMO is currently maximizing the use of situational reports sent through text blasts.

“Incidentally, not all people have cellular phones, so radio comes in handy,” Baluran said.

He also bared that the CDRRMO is currently equipped with state-of-the-art cameras to monitor the shoreline of the city.

Baluran said four coastal cameras are monitoring Davao Gulf from Binugao, Toril, Daliao, Toril, Matina-Aplaya, and Tibungco used for earthquake and flooding situations. (PIA XI-Joey Sem G. Dalumpines)