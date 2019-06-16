16 Jun 2019

Davao City LGU plans AM/FM radio for emergencies

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 15 Jun 2019 View Original

By Joey Sem Dalumpines

DAVAO CITY, June 14 (PIA) -- The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office pins its hope on the establishment of an AM/FM radio broadcasting system by the city government which aims to update barangay residents on impending calamities and emergencies.

Alfredo Baluran, CDRRMO chief said radio has a wider scope and can easily reach many barangays even outside the city.

He acknowledged the fact that radio is the most accessible medium of communication for barangay residents.

“We can easily pass the information to the listeners, especially on water hazards like the surge in the levels of water among rivers and waterways,” Baluran said.

He said any information can easily be relayed like feedbacking to the CDRRMO since radio telecommunication is established in all barangays and all waterways are constantly monitored.

Baluran said human monitors are as important as the scientific data gathered through the remote rain gauges in determining the extent of the hazard that may affect a large number of residents.

He said the CDRRMO is currently maximizing the use of situational reports sent through text blasts.

“Incidentally, not all people have cellular phones, so radio comes in handy,” Baluran said.

He also bared that the CDRRMO is currently equipped with state-of-the-art cameras to monitor the shoreline of the city.

Baluran said four coastal cameras are monitoring Davao Gulf from Binugao, Toril, Daliao, Toril, Matina-Aplaya, and Tibungco used for earthquake and flooding situations. (PIA XI-Joey Sem G. Dalumpines)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.