17 Sep 2019

Davao City LGU gives cash assistance to flood victims

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 16 Sep 2019 View Original

By Joey Dalumpines

DAVAO CITY Sept. 16 (PIA)- The City Government of Davao has started giving financial assistance to flood victims numbering 13,000 families since last week.

Marilou Bermudo, chief of the City Social Services and Development Office said they do the distribution by batch, by purok, and by area initially releasing the assistance for victims in Tugbok District, Barangay Mintal and a few in Talomo District.

She said an initial of 1,000 families have been given financial assistance in Barangay Talomo.

“Every family with totally damaged dwelling will receive P10,000 while those with partial damage receive P5,000,” Bermudo said.

She said financial assistance is given through the distribution centers in Royal Valley Satellite Office, San Lorenzo Ruiz and Our Lady of Lourdes, even on Saturday except Sunday and will go on until Friday this week.

Bermudo stressed that the victims must understand the validation process.

“Whether we like it or not, a validation process is needed since this fund comes from the government. We need accountability and responsibility. We have to come up with a list of the actual occupants of the damaged houses,” she stressed.

Bermudo said the CSSDO has to establish the severity of the flood to the communities, especially to those who claimed that their houses were damaged.

She also pointed out that the food assistance continues while most of the affected residents wait for the financial assistance they expect to receive.(PIA XI- Joey Sem G. Dalumpines)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.