Davao City LGU gives cash assistance to flood victims

DAVAO CITY Sept. 16 (PIA)- The City Government of Davao has started giving financial assistance to flood victims numbering 13,000 families since last week.

Marilou Bermudo, chief of the City Social Services and Development Office said they do the distribution by batch, by purok, and by area initially releasing the assistance for victims in Tugbok District, Barangay Mintal and a few in Talomo District.

She said an initial of 1,000 families have been given financial assistance in Barangay Talomo.

“Every family with totally damaged dwelling will receive P10,000 while those with partial damage receive P5,000,” Bermudo said.

She said financial assistance is given through the distribution centers in Royal Valley Satellite Office, San Lorenzo Ruiz and Our Lady of Lourdes, even on Saturday except Sunday and will go on until Friday this week.

Bermudo stressed that the victims must understand the validation process.

“Whether we like it or not, a validation process is needed since this fund comes from the government. We need accountability and responsibility. We have to come up with a list of the actual occupants of the damaged houses,” she stressed.

Bermudo said the CSSDO has to establish the severity of the flood to the communities, especially to those who claimed that their houses were damaged.

She also pointed out that the food assistance continues while most of the affected residents wait for the financial assistance they expect to receive.(PIA XI- Joey Sem G. Dalumpines)