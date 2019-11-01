Davao City to direct donations to hard-hit LGUs.

By Rudolph Ian Alama

DAVAO CITY, Oct 31 (PIA) - The Local Government of Davao City will direct donations to the provinces of Davao del Sur and North Cotabato which were hard hit by the three strong earthquakes which occurred on Oct. 16, Oct. 29 and Oct. 31.

“There have been numerous calls from individuals and establishments wanting to help Davao City following the series of earthquakes that also hit many towns in Southern and Central Mindanao. Since we do not have evacuees and victims can be taken cared of by the City Government of Davao, we shall direct donations to where they are needed the most this time — to the provinces of Davao del Sur and North Cotabato,” read a statement from Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Donations shall be delivered to the Task Force Davao Headquarters at the Sta. Ana Wharf care of Co. Consolito Yecla, TF Davao Commander.

Mayor Duterte said the city will organize a relief distribution for Davao del Sur and North Cotabato as soon as possible.

Meanwhile the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industries Incorporated (DCCCII) successfully conducted a relief drive dubbed as DCCII Mindanao Earthquake Response Center, the livestream event netted in P300,000 of cash pledges, 1,000 sets of blankets, 1,000 pieces of tarpaulin and 100,000 worth of bottled water.

The DCCCII initiative is supported by Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Asia-Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management-Philippines and JCI Duwaling. Lou Works Studios and Ken Howell Multimedia Services provided the livestreaming services.

Marc Wales, executive director of the DCCCII said they are accepting more donations as the quake victims in North Cotabato and Davao del Sur are in need of tarpaulins, tents, sleeping mats, blankets, ready to eat food items, hygiene kits and cash.

For in-kind donations they can drop off their donations at the DCCCII office at the 2nd Floor DCCCII building, JP Laurel Avenue, Bajada, Davao City. For cash donations they can deposit it at the DCCCII account 400170000983 PNB-Obrero. Or they can contact the DCCCII hotline numbers at 0966-694-0571, 0977-490-7611 for Globe, 0908-693-5335 for Smart. (PIA/RG Alama)