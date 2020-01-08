DA readies interventions for ‘Ursula’ affected farmers, fishers

By Lilibeth A. French

ILOILO CITY, Jan. 7 (PIA6) - - The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Western Visayas has readied its intervention for farmers, fishers and livestock raisers in the region affected by devastation of typhoon Ursula.

James Earl Ogatis, Chief, DA 6 Regional Agriculture and Fishery Information Division, said validation teams were already formed and tasked to conduct validation and assessment on the damages brought about by typhoon Ursula as reported by the concerned local government units from the provinces of Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan and Antique.

Ogatis urged local chief executives and Municipal Agriculture Officers to fastrack the submission of their damage and losses reports including their planting reports for the dry cropping season starting last week of September 2019.

The planting reports will be the basis in determining the immediate intervention to be given for affected farmers.

Ogatis assured that DA 6, as instructed by Secretary William Dar during his visit to the provinces of Capiz and Aklan on December 30, five days after the onslaught of ‘Ursula’ on Christmas Day, is ensuring that affected farmers, fishers and livestock raisers will be provided appropriate assistance or intervention.

Director Remelyn Recoter and other officials of DA attached agencies are finalizing the distribution of these interventions – rice and corn seeds including indemnity checks from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation the soonest possible time.

Under the Survival Recovery (SURE) Program of Agricultural Credit Policy Council and indemnification from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), DA has a P60 million fund for Regions VI, VII and VIII.

DA-WV has also available 1,780 bags certified and hybrid rice seeds at 40kgs/bag; 1,361 bags of OPV (Glutinous) and hybrid corn seeds; 4,000 packs of assorted PAKBET vegetable seeds and worth P138,000.00 of drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry ready for distribution to affected farmers and livestock raisers.

The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) has allocated about 20,000 bags of rice seeds at 20kgs/bag from the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Program fund.

As of January 3, data from DA 6 showed that initial cost of damage and losses to agriculture in the region from typhoon Ursula reached P265 million.

Crops was the most affected with losses amounting to P189,117,985.26 followed by livestock and poultry with P34,053,000.00 and agri infrastructure with P41,981,900.00.

Agri-infrastructures that were reportedly damaged are Capiz Breeding Center – P490,000.00; DA-RFO 6 Research Outreach Station – P4,130,000.00; Rice Processing Center II – P100,000.00 and commercial and backyard livestock and poultry facilities – P37,261,900.00. (JBG/laf/PIA6-Iloilo)