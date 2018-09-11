11 Sep 2018

DA helps Bicol farmers brace for typhoon

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 11 Sep 2018 View Original

By Melissa Basmayor

PILI, Camarines Sur -- The Department of Agriculture (DA) regional office in San Agustin will lend two combine harvesters/threshers to farmers who want to save their crops from impending flooding and strong winds.

This, after news broke out that Bicol will experience heavy rains this week once the typhoon, with the international name "Mangkhut", enters the country on Wednesday. It will be named "Ompong" once it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

In a statement, the DA said apart from the two units at the DA regional office, the combine harvesters at the Research Outreach Stations in Asid, Masbate City; Calasgasan, Daet, Camarines Norte, Cabid-an, Sorsogon City and Camalig, Albay can also be borrowed to save crops.

Farmers who are done harvesting may dry their crops at the flatbed dryers at cooperatives, associations, and local government units across the region.

The office also recommended that grains, fertilizers, and seedlings be covered with laminated sacks for these to stay dry. In areas where flooding usually occurs, animals should be brought to higher grounds or to the designated evacuation centers for animals.

Trees should be pruned for accidents to be prevented, the DA further said.

The office likewise assured the public that in any eventuality, they have seedlings and seeds for rehabilitation purposes.

Meanwhile, Gov. Miguel Luis Villafuerte has called for a meeting with mayors of Camarines Sur and representatives of City or Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office tomorrow (September 12) to discuss preparations for Typhoon "Mangkhut".

The meeting will involve pre-disaster risk assessment, necessary preparation in anticipation of the typhoon’s possible effects, and communication protocol, among others. (PNA)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.