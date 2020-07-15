DA gives P1.9-M agri support for PRLEC

By Angelilah T. Cabig

TALAKAG, Bukidnon, July 14 - The Department of Agriculture in Northern Mindanao (DA-10) delivered its agri interventions and commitments worth P1.9 million in support to the Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment Cluster (PRLEC) of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) in the fight against local insurgency.

Launched recently in barangay Lantud, Talakag municipality, PRLEC is composed of the different line agencies that responded to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's Executive Order No. 70 (EO), instituting the whole-of-nation approach to end local communist armed conflict.

“The agri-interventions are in response to the needs of the IP community based on the validation and assessment conducted by DA,” said Carlota S. Madriaga, DA-10 Regional Technical Director for Operations.

Sultan Abdul Amoran, Indigenous Peoples (IP) leader of the Maranao-Higaonon tribe received the agri interventions comprising hybrid corn seeds; lowland and inbred rice seeds; garden tools; and organic fertilizer worth P425,700.

Moreover, RTD Madriaga handed certificate of commitment to Sultan Amoran amounting to P573,000 which include livestock animals (carabao, goat, cattle), poultry and duck, upland rice seeds, cacao, coffee and fruit trees seedlings.

“Kung unsay itabang sa gobyerno nato, kita maningkamot unsay matabang pud nato. When our government has helped us, we should also help the government in whatever way we can,” Sultan Amoran said.

Col. Ferdinand T. Barandon, commander of the 403rd Infantry “Peacemaker” Brigade, 4ID, received the certificate of commitment as an additional support to civil military operations amounting to P649,840.

Commitment contains livestock animals (cattle heifer, bull, native pigs, sheep), free range chicken, inorganic fertilizer, cracked corn and open pollinated variety corn seeds.

Likely, the 8th Infantry Battalion received the certificate of commitment amounting to P264,000 comprising livestock animals (cattle heifer, bull, native pigs, sheep) and free range chicken.

“Communities will benefit from these interventions. Kami ay magiging instrument lang para maihatid sa inyo ang serbisyo. Ito’y hindi para sa amin, para po ito sa inyo,” Col. Barandon said. (DA-10/PIA Bukidnon)