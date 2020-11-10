DA distributes native chicken to typhoon-affected farmers

By Lilibeth A. French

ILOILO CITY, Nov. 10 (PIA) - - The Department of Agriculture (DA) Region VI has distributed 500 heads of native chicken to farmers of Balasan, Iloilo who have been affected by typhoon Ursula that hit northern Iloilo in December 2019.

Office of the Presidential Adviser for the Visayas Assistant Secretary Jonji Gonzales said the distribution of the native chicken is part of the livelihood interventions under the Typhoon Ursula Rehabilitation Program of the Department of Agriculture (DA) - Western Visayas during the Laging Handa Network Briefing, November 9..

Each beneficiary received a packet of four pullets and one cockerel for breeding.

Gonzales said the program is distributing 2,695 heads of native chicken. It is expected that DA 6 will complete the distribution of the animals under the DA Quick Response Fund (QRF) for Typhoon Ursula before the end of the year.

DA 6 has also turned over 159 heads of swine and 905 ducks to Balasan farmers last October. It will also deliver 204 goats, 27 caracows and 37 cattles to farmers affected by Typhoon Ursula.

Gonzales said the local government units of Batad, Concepcion, Lemery, and Estancia also received P3.16 million worth of native chicken project.

More than 4,500 heads of native chicken were turned over to the 4 LGUs under the DA-QRF. (JSC/laf/PIA6 Iloilo)