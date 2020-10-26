DA distributes 508 goats to farmers

By Oliver T. Baccay

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Oct. 24 (PIA) - - The Department of Agriculture (DA) region 2 has already distributed 508 heads of goats to the typhoon affected farmers last year in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela.

Typhoon "Tisoy" impacted Bicol region in December last year but its rain bands were extended to as far as Cagayan Valley which caused severe flooding downstream that have affected the livelihood of the goat raisers.

Demetrio Gumiran, regional livestock program focal person, said part of the 'Typhoon Tisoy' rehabilitation program of the department is the goat dispersal to those who have lost their livelihood.

The beneficiaries were from the towns of Abulug, Alacala, Tuao, Claveria, Sanchez Mira and Pamplona of Cagayan province as well as in the City of Ilagan, Benito Soliven and Cabagan in Isabela.

"This program is our assistance to those who lost their livelihood due to the severe flooding as effect of the typhoon that struck he country last year. Many goats were fled away while others died because of the flooding then," Gumiran said.

Gumiran also believe that this government's intervention to the goat raisers will aid their sources of livelihood, especially in this time of pandemic.

He also said they have already scheduled distribution for the other identified beneficiaries from other municipalities in Cagayan Valley region. (MDCT/OTB/PIA-Cagayan with reports from Mark Anthony Gallibu of DA-2)