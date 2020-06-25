CSOs turnover hygiene kits, food for DILG-10 humanitarian project

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, June 24 (PIA)--To aid the basic needs of numerous locally stranded individuals (LSIs) who are yet to be fetched by their respective local government units (LGUs), food provision and 100 hygiene kits were turned over to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-10, June 19 at the DILG 10 Regional Office, here.

DILG-10 initiated the Humanitarian Assistance Project, tapping partners from the Philippine Councilors League (PCL) Regional Chapter and Rotary Club of Kalayaan for their support.

These LSIs are temporarily housed at the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (USTP) Gymnasium and some of them are still waiting at the same venue uncertain whether assistance from their LGUs will eventually come.

DILG 10 Regional Director Arnel M. Agabe extended his gratitude to PCL and Rotary Club of Kalayaan, led by Region 10 Chairperson George Gualberto S. Goking and Dale Lagonera, respectively.

“We are grateful for the support of our partners and we thank them for heeding the call of the department to be of service to our constituents by providing meal assistance and other immediate basic needs of the LSIs before they return to their respective home provinces,” Agabe said.

The PCL provided assistance through boxes of powdered milk. They also pledged financial assistance for the Humanitarian Assistance Project. Meanwhile, the Rotary Club donated hygiene kits which contain toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, and shampoo.

PCL Chairperson Goking said, “I am glad that I was given a chance to assist the national government through the Humanitarian Assistance Project that was initiated by DILG-10. Rest assured that this partnership will go a long way.”

Further, Lagonera of the Rotary Club said, “I believe in the power of together and I would like to thank the DILG for this opportunity and you can expect additional help from us.”

As of press time, numerous LSIs still continuously arrive at Northern Mindanao and are being facilitated by partner agencies and their respective LGUs. (DILG10/PIA10)