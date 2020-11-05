CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 5 November 2020

Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on 3 November in Puerto Cabezas, primarily affecting Atlantico Norte department. Some 30,000 people in Nicaragua are displaced across 48 sites in churches, schools, temporary shelters, and with friends or relatives, with the exact breakdown unknown. A landslide in the mining area of Bonanza resulted in two deaths. Humanitarian access is constrained in the northeast of the country due to remoteness, flooded and blocked roads, and interruptions to power supply. The needs of people (displaced and not displaced) living in the affected areas are not clear. Flood warnings have been raised for parts of El Salvador, Mexico, and Jamaica as the hurricane moves across Central America.

Philippines

Typhoon Goni, known locally as Rolly, made landfall in Bicol region on 1 November, causing flooding and extensive damage. 1.5 million people are affected in Bicol region and over 158,000 in Calabarzon region. A total of 382,000 people are displaced in evacuation centres and 54,000 are staying with friends or relatives. Typhoon Rolly is the strongest typhoon so far in 2020, with sustained winds of up to 225 km/h. Those displaced by the typhoon urgently need emergency shelter and COVID-19 related supplies, including face masks and hand sanitizer. Safe drinking water is needed as the typhoon damaged or destroyed several water sources. Humanitarian access is particularly constrained in 11 towns in Bicol region due to flooding and destruction of roads and damaged bridges. Assessments are underway but are particularly difficult to run given access constraints, power outages, and the scale of the damage.

Turkey

On 30 October an earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale affected Izmir province and nearby Greek islands. As of 4 November, 116 people are reported dead and 1,035 injured in Turkey. Two people were killed and seven injured in Greece. Around 3.9 million people are estimated to have been exposed to very strong or severe earthquake intensity. The most affected areas in Turkey are Izmir city as well as localities along the coast that were further impacted by a partial tsunami. NFIs and WASH needs are reported in Izmir city. Over 147,000 registered Syrian refugees are in Izmir city; most are living in less-affected neighbourhoods. Samos Island was also struck by a partial tsunami following the earthquake; 300 buildings there have been deemed unsafe for habitation.

