CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 22 December 2021

Philippines

Around 650,000 people remain displaced since 16 December because of typhoon Rai. They are staying either with relatives and friends or in evacuation centres across Caraga, Visayas, and MIMAROPA regions. Food, WASH, shelter, NFIs (including generators and fuel), and health products are still urgently needed across the most affected areas. Two people died of dehydration on Siargao island because of disruptions to water services. Communication and power cuts, flooding, and extensive damages to basic infrastructure are still constraining humanitarian access in some of the most affected areas – particularly areas of initial landfalls, when the typhoon was at its strongest. 63 cities and municipalities lost electricity, and only 9% of the power was restored by 19 December. At least 392 casualties, 500 injuries, and 56 people missing were recorded. Assessments are in progress. Besides immediate needs, cash assistance, nutrition, education, protection, restoration of communications, early recovery and livelihoods, and psychosocial support are also required.

Somalia

As at December 2021, at least 3.2 million people have been affected by drought across Somalia – a 20% increase compared to 2.6 million in November. 169,000 people relocated in the search for food, water, and pasture. There is a risk of a fourth consecutive below-average rainy season, as forecasts indicate possible La Niña conditions causing a poor 2022 Gu rainy season (April–June). This would further worsen the impact of the drought. Many households are facing difficulties affording food and water because of inflated prices, and pastoral communities are experiencing economic losses in livestock production. There are health concerns related to water shortages (including a cholera/acute watery diarrhoea outbreak and a rise in COVID-19 infections), coupled with the already limited access to adequate hygiene and sanitation facilities. Regions such as Galgadud are at particular risk because of limited access to WASH services. A scale-up of food, livelihoods support, water, shelter, and health assistance is needed.

Sudan

More than 83,000 people have been displaced in Central, North, and West Darfur states since October 2021 because of violence and intercommunal clashes between armed Arab and non-Arab groups over land and property. The most affected villages are Azerni, Kereneik, and Murnei in Kereneik locality, West Darfur state, where clashes between 29 November and 9 December have displaced around 66,000 people and left 88 killed and 84 injured. The majority of IDPs in Kereneik are sheltering in schools and public buildings, while others are staying with the host community or in informal settlements. Continuing intercommunal clashes in Darfur are limiting the ability of humanitarian organisations to access affected people and respond to their needs, which include emergency shelter, NFIs, food, and protection assistance.

