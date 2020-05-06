CRI Report - Issue No 5 (April 2020)

Upon request of the government, UNHCR will ensure provision of core relief items to displaced families. UNHCR will maintain a role as advocate to ensure adherence to the protection principles, including non-discrimination in the provision of aid, and provision of support to displaced persons with specific needs, including women, children or families headed by elderly persons. All distributions will be carried out in coordination and partnership with the local government units, and with partner humanitarian NGOs where feasible

KEY POINTS

On 10 April 2020, UNHCR’s project partner Community and Family Services International (CFSI) provided blankets, hygiene kits, mosquito nets, plastic sheets and solar lamps as life-saving assistance to 576 families of Guindulungan, Maguindanao. These families were displaced due to the Law Enforcement Operation (LEO) of state forces against the local ISIS-inspired militant group.

On 11 April 2020, hygiene kits, mosquito nets, plastic sheets and solar lamps were also provided to 141 families of Ampatuan, Maguindanao while 368 IDP families have been provided with blankets. These families were also displaced as a result of the Law Enforcement Operation against the same militant group.

Although the CRI distributions took place while the Enhance Community Quarantine (ECQ) was enforced, the activities were successfully completed with the support from the Local Government Unit Offices Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and Municipal Social Services and Development Office (MSSDO) of the municipalities of Guindulungan and Ampatuan. CFSI and its contracted transporters have also been granted exemptions to the ECQ restrictions in order to carry out humanitarian missions.