CRDRRMC gears up for 'Dodong'

By Carlito C. Dar

BAGUIO CITY, June 25 (PIA) - - The Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council(CRDRRMC) has set preparedness measures to respond to possible hazards that the current weather disturbance inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility(PAR) may bring to the region.

CRDRRMC chair and Civil Defense Cordillera Regional Director Albert Mogol set the Emergency Operations Center to “Blue alert” as early as 4:00 pm on Sunday for a 24/7 monitoring of weather - related incidents in the region. This following PAGASA report that a low pressure area (LPA) has entered PAR.

He also convened the CRDRRMC Response Cluster for a Pre – Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) meeting today to look into the preparedness measures of each member agency given the high susceptibility of the Cordillera region to rain induced – landslides as well as flooding in some lowland areas.

CRDRRMC vice Chair for Disaster Response and DSWD – CAR Regional Director Janet Armas reported that their office currently has P2 million Quick Response Fund, and around P6.13M- worth of family food packs and P226M non – food items that are ready for dispatch from their regional warehouse and from their Social Welfare and Development Office in Abra, Ifugao and Kalinga.

In partnership with the Philippine Army, there are also food and non – food items prepositioned at the Army warehouses in the region. Coordination is also on – going for DSWD to also utilize police camps and state universities and colleges in the region for the prepositioning of goods, Armas added.

For clearing operations, DPWH – CAR reported that 57 of their heavy equipment are strategically prepositioned while 16 other privately owned road – clearing equipment are in place to provide assistance.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Police Regional Office and the Bureau of Fire Protection also assured that emergency response personnel and equipment are on standby alert.

The Department of Health has ready emergency response team and prepositioning of medical goods, hygiene kits and emergency medicines and medical supplies is being done.

Mogol calls for a continuing pro – active actions from the CRDRRMC member agencies.

As of 2:00 pm today, PAGASA reported that the LPA East of Aparri, Cagayan has intensified into a Tropical Depression and was named “Dodong”. It is forecast to enhance southwest monsoon or “habagat” that could bring occasional rains over Metro Manila and western sections of Luzon and Visayas in the coming days. (JDP/CCD-PIA CAR)