CRDRRMC conducts RDANA in calamity-stricken Apayao

By Carlito C. Dar

BAGUIO CITY, Nov. 13 (PIA) - - The Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CRDRRMC) sent two Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) teams to Apayao which is under state of calamity due to the effects of continuous heavy rains.

CRDRRMC chairperson and Office of Civil Defense(OCD) Regional Director Albert Mogol and Department of Social Welfare and Development Regional Director Leo Quintilla, the vice–chair for disaster response, led the teams to determine the type and extent of damages including secondary threats, the critical needs of the affected population and the current capacities of local responders so that appropriate response activities would be provided.

The RDANA teams composed of personnel from OCD, DSWD, Dept. of Health, Dept. of Public Works and Highways, Dept. of Agriculture, Dept. of Environment and Natural Resources – Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Philippine Information Agency and Philippine Air Force met with the provincial DRRM Council chaired by Governor Eleanor Begtang Bulut for a briefing upon their arrival Tuesday afternoon.

Field mission assessment and aerial survey of the damages in the seven municipalities of the province are set today.

The continuous heavy rains the past days have brought flooding especially in low-lying areas and landslides in many parts of the province.

CRDRRMC situational report (as of 5 pm of November 12) recorded 2,402 families or 9,337 persons in 64 barangays affected with three people dead and three other injured in landslides incidents in the municipality of Kabugao.

Same report shows that 444 families or 1,617 individuals are still displaced, wherein 195 families are served inside 10 evacuation centers and 239 others evacuated to the houses of their relatives or friends. There were 42 damaged houses reported with 19 totally damaged.

The provincial agriculture office put the initial cost of damages to P12 million involving rice, corn and high value crops.

For the CRDRRMC’s immediate response actions, the DSWD delivered family food packs and other relief assistances are ongoing. The challenge of bringing supplies to 17 barangays that are still isolated is being addressed.

The DSWD is also working on the replenishment of pre–positioned supplies that were already used.

The DPWH is continuously working on clearing closed road networks. About 35 national and provincial road sections in the province were affected by landslides.

The DOH has allocated assorted drugs/medicine and medical supplies to the provincial DOH office and additional water, hygiene and sanitation logistics are being delivered to the province. Local health teams also continue proactive monitoring of health events in the province. (JDP/CCD-PIA CAR)