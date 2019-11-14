14 Nov 2019

CRDRRMC conducts RDANA in calamity-stricken Apayao

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 13 Nov 2019 View Original

By Carlito C. Dar

BAGUIO CITY, Nov. 13 (PIA) - - The Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CRDRRMC) sent two Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) teams to Apayao which is under state of calamity due to the effects of continuous heavy rains.

CRDRRMC chairperson and Office of Civil Defense(OCD) Regional Director Albert Mogol and Department of Social Welfare and Development Regional Director Leo Quintilla, the vice–chair for disaster response, led the teams to determine the type and extent of damages including secondary threats, the critical needs of the affected population and the current capacities of local responders so that appropriate response activities would be provided.

The RDANA teams composed of personnel from OCD, DSWD, Dept. of Health, Dept. of Public Works and Highways, Dept. of Agriculture, Dept. of Environment and Natural Resources – Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Philippine Information Agency and Philippine Air Force met with the provincial DRRM Council chaired by Governor Eleanor Begtang Bulut for a briefing upon their arrival Tuesday afternoon.

Field mission assessment and aerial survey of the damages in the seven municipalities of the province are set today.

The continuous heavy rains the past days have brought flooding especially in low-lying areas and landslides in many parts of the province.

CRDRRMC situational report (as of 5 pm of November 12) recorded 2,402 families or 9,337 persons in 64 barangays affected with three people dead and three other injured in landslides incidents in the municipality of Kabugao.

Same report shows that 444 families or 1,617 individuals are still displaced, wherein 195 families are served inside 10 evacuation centers and 239 others evacuated to the houses of their relatives or friends. There were 42 damaged houses reported with 19 totally damaged.

The provincial agriculture office put the initial cost of damages to P12 million involving rice, corn and high value crops.

For the CRDRRMC’s immediate response actions, the DSWD delivered family food packs and other relief assistances are ongoing. The challenge of bringing supplies to 17 barangays that are still isolated is being addressed.

The DSWD is also working on the replenishment of pre–positioned supplies that were already used.

The DPWH is continuously working on clearing closed road networks. About 35 national and provincial road sections in the province were affected by landslides.

The DOH has allocated assorted drugs/medicine and medical supplies to the provincial DOH office and additional water, hygiene and sanitation logistics are being delivered to the province. Local health teams also continue proactive monitoring of health events in the province. (JDP/CCD-PIA CAR)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.