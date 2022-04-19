COVID-19 Socioeconomic Impact Assessment in Mindanao: Strengthening Recovery Towards Peace and Development in the Six Regions

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Looking forward to a better future for Mindanao and its people, the Mindanao 2020: Peace and Development Framework Plan for Mindanao covering 2011 to 2030, was developed under the lead of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA). Done through a participatory process involving various stakeholders, the plan reflected collective ownership and commitment moving towards its implementation. Mindanao 2020 is envisioned to provide a holistic and multi-dimensional framework, with greater emphasis on Mindanao’s history, culture and social development. Focused on both peace and development, it aims to integrate work from a wider range of disciplines and social actors.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global development work and projections including in the Philippines. It brought many changes and challenges since it hit the Philippines in March 2020. While initially starting as a pandemic, it evolved into a crisis that widely affected many sectors of society. A series of nationwide lockdowns eventually led to affecting many business operations as well as the daily living of the people, impacting not only their economic, but also education, health, even leisure activities, among others. Mindanao was not spared from its crippling effects. Hence, plans were made to update Mindanao 2020 by taking account of the impacts of COVID-19.

Upon the request of the MinDA, the COVID-19 Socio-economic Impact Assessment in Mindanao (MinDA SEIA henceforth) was implemented by consultants from Small Enterprises Research and Development Foundation (SERDEF), with the funding and support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) - at a sensitive time to Mindanao-wide planning on COVID-19 response and recovery and as well as the long -term development related to the updated Mindanao 2020. This report contains the consolidated MinDA SEIA reports based on six (6) MinDA SEIA regional reports.

The MinDA SEIA utilized a mixed methods approach, deploying both quantitative and qualitative techniques in data collection and analysis. The methodology for the assessment has four (4) components: (1) literature review, (2) analysis of secondary data by desk research, (3) primary data collection using a business survey and household survey, and finally, (4) a rapid impact assessment. All these approaches were done by individual consultants in each of the Mindanao regions including BARMM. Specifically, the assessment focused on addressing the following concerns: (1) socio-economic life during the pandemic; (2) COVID-19 and its impact on Mindanao economy; (3) impact on various channel mechanisms; (4) people’s experiences during the pandemic; (5) responses of various stakeholders for mitigation and recovery; and (6) pandemic’s implication for Mindanao 2030.