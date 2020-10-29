COVID-19 Response Updates: Philippines Sitrep No. 9 (10 - 23 October 2020 Reporting Period)

SURVEILLANCE

POINTS OF ENTRY

IOM provided 48 vans to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for this reporting period (for a total of 237 vans since May) to support their swabbing operations at various testing and quarantine facilities around Metro Manila.

IOM provided 41 buses to Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) for this reporting period (for a total of 228 buses since May, with 4,339 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) served) to support the government’s Hatid Tulong Program, providing onward transportation to OFWs to return home to their provinces.