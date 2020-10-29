Philippines
COVID-19 Response Updates: Philippines Sitrep No. 9 (10 - 23 October 2020 Reporting Period)
Attachments
SURVEILLANCE
- The vehicles with solar mobile refrigerators that IOM provided to the Ministry of Health (MOH-BARMM) and Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) in Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur transported more than 1,100 COVID-19 specimens, collected from more than 110 households in 73 communities, for testing.
POINTS OF ENTRY
IOM provided 48 vans to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for this reporting period (for a total of 237 vans since May) to support their swabbing operations at various testing and quarantine facilities around Metro Manila.
IOM provided 41 buses to Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) for this reporting period (for a total of 228 buses since May, with 4,339 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) served) to support the government’s Hatid Tulong Program, providing onward transportation to OFWs to return home to their provinces.
IOM deployed 12 vans to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for this reporting period (for a total of 20 vans since early October). They were used to shuttle vulnerable migrants (unaccompanied children, pregnant women, older people) between airport terminals and quarantine facilities.
INFECTION PREVENTION CONTROL SURVEILLANCE
The vehicles with solar mobile refrigerators that IOM provided to the Ministry of Health (MOH-BARMM) and Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) in Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur transported more than 1,100 COVID-19 specimens, collected from more than 110 households in 73 communities, for testing.
IOM distributed 1,295 PPEs (1,250 face masks and 45 face shields) and hygiene materials (alcohol, liquid hand soap, alcohol and liquid hand soap dispensers, foot bath set) to be used for community-based training for the Bangsamoro Islamic Women Auxiliary Brigade (BIWAB) cooperatives and associations.
A total of 193, 437 PPEs has been distributed by IOM, to date.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.