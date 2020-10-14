COVID-19 Response Updates: Philippines Sitrep No. 7 (12 - 25 September 2020 Reporting Period)

IOM distributed 5,920 PPEs to OWWA, DSWD and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for their frontline personnel’s use in daily operations. Some of the face shields and face masks will be distributed to OFWs and locally stranded individuals (LSI) at temporary shelters.

Across the areas affected by the 2019 earthquakes in North Cotabato and Davao del Sur, a total of 50 handwashing stations were installed (14 in North Cotabato and 36 in Davao del Sur) to date. 12 soap reflling stations with hygiene consumables were also installed in Kidapawan and Tulunan, North Cotabato (10) and Bansalan, Davao del Sur (2).