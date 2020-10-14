Philippines
COVID-19 Response Updates: Philippines Sitrep No. 7 (12 - 25 September 2020 Reporting Period)
POINTS OF ENTRY
IOM provided 43 buses to Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) for this reporting period (for a total of 146 buses since May, with 2,814 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) served) to support the government’s Hatid Tulong Program, providing onward transportation to OFWs to return home to their provinces.
IOM will also provide vans to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) starting October.
They will be used to shuttle vulnerable migrants (unaccompanied children, pregnant women, older people) between airport terminals and quarantine facilities
INFECTION PREVENTION AND CONTROL
IOM distributed 5,920 PPEs to OWWA, DSWD and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for their frontline personnel’s use in daily operations. Some of the face shields and face masks will be distributed to OFWs and locally stranded individuals (LSI) at temporary shelters.
Across the areas affected by the 2019 earthquakes in North Cotabato and Davao del Sur, a total of 50 handwashing stations were installed (14 in North Cotabato and 36 in Davao del Sur) to date. 12 soap reflling stations with hygiene consumables were also installed in Kidapawan and Tulunan, North Cotabato (10) and Bansalan, Davao del Sur (2).
PROTECTION
The Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Hotline Manual is being fnalized. 117 internally displaced persons (IDP) from 11 sites in North Cotabato were trained on peer support and handling of MHPSS hotline.
IOM handed over 500 sleeping kits to the Ministry of Social Services and Development - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-BARMM) for the arrival of 400 transferees from Sabah on 24 September 2020.
