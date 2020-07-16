COVID-19 Response Updates: Philippines Sitrep No. 3 | July 05, 2020

IOM continues to assist the government with onward transportation for Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFS) and locally Stranded individuals (LSIs). To address concerns over transmission to the destination provinces of ROFs and LSIs, the PCG has increased vigilance in the processing of test results, as well as further securing quarantine facilities. They conduct re-swabbing for ROFs who do not receive their results after 5 days. IOM continues to provide transportation to PCG for their testing operations. There remains a desire for repatriation of distressed Filipinos currently overseas. However, the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country is cause for a strategic government decision to limit arrivals to contain the virus.

According to government, a total of 46,736 individuals remain displaced due to the major earthquakes in the last quarter of 2019 in the Provinces of Cotabato (commonly referred to as North Cotabato) and Davao del Sur. There are currently no reported cases inside the evacuation centers, but IOM’s recent DTM report demonstrates there continues to be heightened risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 due to overcrowding, inadequate sanitation, poor nutrition, and limited access to health services. To address these and other challenges, IOM is working with local government units and partners to ensure that all IDPS and migrants are included in all aspects of COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts. Finally, IOM is supporting the BARRM government efforts to support the over 5,300 migrants scheduled to return to the Philippines from Sabah. They have started to arrive in batches in Zamboanga City, with onward travel to the Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM and other provinces in Luzon and Visayas.