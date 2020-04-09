COVID-19 response by CBi supported networks

How CBi supported networks are addressing COVID-19

Bahamas

Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC)

It is also planning to assist with business continuity. Acknowledging that 55% of GDP is connected to the tourism sector, the economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to be very high. The chamber has worked with the Ministry of Finance to design and eventually roll out an economic stimulus package, particularly for SMEs. The private sector has also been asked to contribute to the package, as the Government would not be able to absorb the entire cost. In order to incentivize the private sector to support, the package also recommended future concessions. They noted the challenges for the business community particularly as they are still recovering from Hurricane Dorian.

Cote d’Ivoire

Plateforme humanitaire du secteur privé de Côte d’Ivoire (PHSP Côte d’Ivoire)

The network has also met with UNDP and the Red Cross to discuss business continuity. They have collected and discussed the needs and challenges of the private sector. They are also planning to leverage the knowledge of the Red Cross and hand out flyers to companies to communicate on the risks.

PHSP Côte d’Ivoire has raised awareness among its members of the risks and hygiene practices to ensure people understand the importance of curbing the spread of the virus. On 20 March they organized a conference with Institut Pasteur en Côte - the organization responsible for testing in the country.

The Government introduced containment measures (closed schools, restricted entry to the country, etc.) and advised the private sector to support.

Haiti

Alliance pour la Gestion des Risques et la Continuité des Activités (AGERCA)

AGERCA is also working closely with the American Chamber of Commerce and the Haitian Chamber of Commerce and Industries. They have created a crisis unit to be able to guide the private sector.

The network uses social media and sends out messages through the Emergency Call Center to raise awareness of COVID-19, its implications and critical containment measures. They also send out regular situation reports.

The network has coordinated private sector contributions from the private sector such as internet connection and call minutes for the members of the National Emergency Operations Center and personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals. AGERCA and Digicel have set up a free COVID-19 Emergency Call Center through which nurses can respond to questions from the public.

Alliance pour la Gestion des Risques et la Continuité des Activités (AGERCA) met with the Ministry of Health on 19 March as the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country. The Ministry has asked AGERCA to support national efforts and the network now participates in daily meetings with the National Emergency Operation Center.

Kenya

Humanitarian Private Sector Partnership Platform for East Africa (HPPP)

Some HPPP members have also taken action for example in response to the President’s request to banks and mobile money providers to consider reducing costs of transactions to encourage cashless modes of payment. Safaricom waived fees on its mobile money transfer service M-Pesa for transactions below Ksh1,000 ($10).

The network is also raising awareness among members on the pandemic.

HPPP is also joining consultations with UNHCR to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on refugee settlements and communities in Kenya that are not necessarily part of national plans.

While only a few infections have been confirmed, the Government is acting fast to contain the spread of the virus. They have also consulted with the private sector (including KEPSA, Global Compact Network Kenya, HPPP) and are now putting together a “Kenya Compact” with task forces to explore impacts on and potential solutions from the private sector.

Madagascar

Private Sector Humanitarian Platform (PSHP) Madagascar

PSHP Madagascar initiated a meeting with WHO on 18 March before any cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the country. Over 50 companies participated to learn about the context, receive guidance, exchange know-how and ask questions. As Madagascar has recently faced pneumonic plague and measles epidemics, participants also discussed lessons learned in addressing other diseases.

PSHP Madagascar has a health commission that has previously addressed the pneumonic plague epidemic in the country, but is now also providing communications support and raising awareness of COVID-19.

The network is working with a number of critical partners such as the Ministry of Health to share information and raise awareness among critical companies such as banks and telecommunications operators. The network also coordinates support from the private sector, such as the AXIAN Group (diversified entity operating in five key sectors: Real Estate, Energy, Telecoms, Financial Services and Innovation) that has offered support national authorities and communities.

On 22 March, the network joined an emergency conference call with WFP, BNGRC, major telecommunications operators and some companies from other sectors to discuss and evaluate the capacity of the telecommunications operators in supporting response efforts.

PSHP Madagascar is in discussions with UN agencies / World Bank on potential cash transfer activities.

PSHP Madagascar has also discussed COVID-19 response and private sector engagement with Plateforme humanitaire du secteur privé de Côte d’Ivoire (PHSP Côte d’Ivoire).

The network is working with the National Risk and Disaster Management Office of Madagascar (BNGRC - the operational lead of the Operational Command Center), Ministries (such as the Ministry of Public Health and Ministry of Interior and Decentralization), the Municipality of Antananarivo, subnational authorities and UN entities (UNICEF and WHO) to share information, raise awareness and channel private sector contributions.