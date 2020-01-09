Covenant vs insurgency signed in City of Ilagan's interior village

By Merlito G. Edale, Jr.

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, Jan. 9 (PIA) – Local officials and residents of barangay Sindon Bayabo, in this city signed a covenant that aims to address the problem of armed conflicts on Tuesday.

Barangay Sindon Bayabo is one of the city's interior barangays located at the foot of the Sierra Madre mountains. It shares a common border with the barangay Minanga in San Mariano, Isabela and barangay Dimasari in Palanan, Isabela.

Major Oscar Blanza, 95th Infantry Battalion Civil Military Operations chief, said the 95th IB has already registered a number of rebels in their area of operations who voluntarily surrendered and availed the many programs and services offered by the government.

He said the peace covenant in the barangay level manifested the support and commitment of the people of Sindon Bayabo to finally end insurgency by encouraging the rebels to surrender and avail the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

He said through the joint efforts of all sectors in the barangay, the attainment of peace in the localities will be achieved.

Executive Order No. 70 of President Rodrigo Duterte called for whole-of-nation approach to end local armed conflict. Government agencies are encouraged to deliver the necessary programs and services of communities in order that the rebels will be encouraged to surrender and return under the folds of law. (MDCT/MGE/PIA 2-Isabela)