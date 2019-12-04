04 Dec 2019

Cotabato City LGU urges constituents to support campaign against polio

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Dec 2019 View Original

COTABATO CITY, Dec. 4 (PIA) – With aim to combat polio virus, the city government here is calling the public, particularly the barangay officials, to take part in the campaign against polio.

City Mayor Atty. Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi emphasized that the city government wants to ensure that no child in the city is left unvaccinated.

During the recent kick off ceremony of the ‘Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio,’ Officer-in-Charge of the City Health Office Dr. Meyasser Patadon said the City Health Office is eyeing to administer the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to 36, 826 children aged below five years in the city over the next two weeks.

In line with this, more than 200 vaccination teams have been deployed in the city’s 37 barangays for the massive vaccination.

“Strong immunization systems are key in polio eradication and as such there is a need to rethink and to formulate strategies to make sure that all children in Cotabato City are fully vaccinated,” he noted.

Aside from door-to-door vaccination, venues were also established in schools, churches, hospitals, and transport terminals to cover all areas in the city for the vaccination activities.

Parents are encouraged to get their children vaccinated and are assured that polio vaccines are 100 percent safe. (PIA- Cotabato City)

