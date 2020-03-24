Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Situation Report 9 Philippines 24 March 2020

Highlights

90 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on 24 March and 82 new cases reported on 23 March 2020. 2 additional deaths were reported on 24 March and 8 on 23 March - Out of 552 confirmed cases, 45% are still under investigation. 62% are male, with people between 50 and 59 years of age among the most affected. 50% of cases are reported from the National Capital Region (NCR)

Increased testing capacity at Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and 4 sub national laboratories contributing to increased number of reported cases.

Distribution of 100,000 donated test kits from China to sub national laboratories expected soon once validation process is finalized. Assessment in final stages of additional hospital laboratories to expand testing capacity.

Reported shortages of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) resulting in increased risk of exposure to health workers.

The Department of Health (DOH) currently dispatching large quantities of donated PPE to the regions, including 10,000 sets from China, prioritizing public hospitals.

Online training on Infection Prevention and Control for rational use of PPE among hospital workers to be piloted this week.