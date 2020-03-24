Philippines
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Situation Report 9 Philippines 24 March 2020
Attachments
Highlights
90 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on 24 March and 82 new cases reported on 23 March 2020. 2 additional deaths were reported on 24 March and 8 on 23 March - Out of 552 confirmed cases, 45% are still under investigation. 62% are male, with people between 50 and 59 years of age among the most affected. 50% of cases are reported from the National Capital Region (NCR)
Increased testing capacity at Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and 4 sub national laboratories contributing to increased number of reported cases.
Distribution of 100,000 donated test kits from China to sub national laboratories expected soon once validation process is finalized. Assessment in final stages of additional hospital laboratories to expand testing capacity.
Reported shortages of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) resulting in increased risk of exposure to health workers.
The Department of Health (DOH) currently dispatching large quantities of donated PPE to the regions, including 10,000 sets from China, prioritizing public hospitals.
Online training on Infection Prevention and Control for rational use of PPE among hospital workers to be piloted this week.
Community quarantine measures aimed at decreasing stress on health facilities through minimizing risk of infection, potentially resulting in lower morbidity and mortality. Key focus on at-risk groups including elderly and people with underlying health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension - Ongoing cooperation among public and private partners in procurement of urgently needed supplies in view of global shortages - Government finalizing National COVID-19 Contingency Plan complemented by Humanitarian Country Team Response Plan
Current Situation
Between 22 and 24 March, 172 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Philippines, and 10 additional death, totalling 552 confirmed cases, including 35 deaths.
Out of total 35 deaths, 79% are male, ranging between 34 and 88 years of age with a median age of 66. 90% of deaths had either one or several known co-morbidities including diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and hypertension.
Among the 552 confirmed cases, 340 are male (62%) and 212 are female (38%). The most affected age groups are 51-60 (21%) followed by 61-70 years (20%)