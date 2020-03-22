Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) : Situation Report 8 Philippines 22 March 2020

Highlights

150 new cases tested positive for COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths reported since 20 March 2020 - Out of 380 confirmed cases, 38.2% are still under investigation.

Department of Health (DOH) stepping up its case investigation and contact tracing system with Epidemiological Surveillance Units (ESU) through online system at regional, provincial, city and municipal level.

Many hospitals reportedly running low on Personal Protection Equipment, causing an increasing number of health workers to self-quarantine because of exposure to suspected COVID-19 cases.

Many parts of the Philippines with enhanced community quarantine in place.

DOH preparing three hospitals in National Capital Region (NCR) dedicated for COVID-19 patients: Lung Centre, Philippine General Hospital, and Dr Jose M Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (75 beds)* - Community quarantine measures aimed at decreasing stress on health facilities through minimizing risk of infection, potentially resulting in lower morbidity and mortality. Key focus on at-risk groups including elderly and people with underlying health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension - Increase in the daily testing capacity at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and 4 sub national laboratories in Cebu, Davao, Baguio and Manila. Laboratory assessment among additional public and private hospitals ongoing.

Increased cooperation among public and private partners in procurement of urgently needed supplies in view of global shortages.

Government finalizing National COVID-19 Contingency Plan complemented by Humanitarian Country Team Response Plan.

Current Situation

Between 20 and 22 March, 150 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Philippines, and 7 additional death, totalling 380 confirmed cases, including 25 deaths.

Out of total 25 deaths, 78% are male, and the majority are 60 years and older, ranging between 39 and 88 years of age with a median age of 66. 90% of deaths had either one or several known co-morbidities including diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and hypertension.

Among the 380 confirmed cases, 236 are male (62%) and 144 are female (38%). The most affected age groups are 51-60 (20%) followed by 41-50 years (18%)