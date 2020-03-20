Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) : Situation Report 7 Philippines 20 March 2020

Highlights

28 new cases tested positive for COVID-19 and 1 additional death was reported since 18 March 2020

Out of 230 confirmed cases, 30% are imported from outside of the Philippines or categorised as localized transmission, with remaining cases unknown or under investigation.

Department of Health (DOH) streamlining an online case investigation and contact tracing system with Epidemiological Surveillance Units (ESU) at regional, provincial, city and municipal level to speed up data collection and sharing.

Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) finalizing its response plan jointly with partners upon 1 confirmed death in Marawi from a confirmed case with recent travel history to Malaysia.

Luzon-wide community quarantine in place with many parts of the Philippines taking similar measures.

DOH preparing four hospitals in National Capital Region (NCR) dedicated for COVID-19 patients: Lung Centre (400 beds), Philippine General Hospital (400 beds), Dr Jose M Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (75 beds) and Las Piñas General Hospital (75 beds)

Community quarantine measures aimed at decreasing stress on health facilities through minimizing risk of infection, potentially resulting in lower morbidity and mortality. Key focus on at-risk groups including elderly and people with underlying health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) currently testing 450 samples for COVID-19 per day, supported by 4 sub national laboratories in Cebu, Davao, Baguio and Manila. Private hospital laboratory assessment ongoing

Global shortages of urgently needed supplies seriously impeding ongoing procurements.