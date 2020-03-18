Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) : Situation Report 6 Philippines 18 March 2020

Highlights

62 new cases tested positive for COVID-19 since 16 March 2020.

Out of the total of 202 confirmed cases, 19% are imported from outside of the Philippines, 14% are categorised as localized transmission, and the remaining cases are unknown or still under investigation. WHO is supporting the Department of Health (DOH) in investigating all newly confirmed cases and contacts.

First 2 cases reported in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM): one with recent travel history to Malaysia.

Luzon-wide community quarantine in place until 13 April 2020 as per Joint Resolution #13 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), including additional measures such as hotel closures. An earlier restriction on departing international passengers was revoked, with all passengers with valid tickets allowed to leave during the entire quarantine period.

Besides the DOH Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), a dedicated COVID-19 EOC will be made operational at the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC). All response clusters have now been activated.

Community quarantine measures are aimed at decreasing stress on health facilities through minimizing risk of infection, potentially resulting in lower morbidity and mortality.

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) stepped up its testing capacity from 300 to 450 tests per day. As of 19 March, 4 sub national laboratories (Cebu, Davao, Baguio and Manila) will also be able to test for COVID-19, soon to be followed by the University of the Philippines National Institute for Health (UP-NIH).

Additional 6 private laboratories are yet to be assessed.

Third round of the supplementary polio vaccination campaign in Mindanao suspended due to COVID19 restrictions. Routine immunization services continue at all health centres.

Global shortages of urgently needed supplies seriously impeding ongoing procurements.