Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) : Situation Report 5 Philippines 16 March 2020

Out of the total of 140 confirmed cases, 26% are imported from outside of the Philippines (China, Japan, South Korea/USA, Australia, UAE, Indonesia, Taiwan, Switzerland, and 2 from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship), 20% are categorised as localized transmission, and the remaining cases are unknown or still under investigation. For details on all cases: https://ncovtracker.doh.gov.ph/ - All relevant guidelines, issuances, and documents from key government departments on actions taken so far are available online at bit.ly/COVIDPH - COVID-19 Alert System to Code Red sublevel 2 active in Metro Manila, with more and more areas in the country issuing ‘community quarantine’ including Cotabato, Iligan, Davao, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Surigao cities, Lanao del Sur province, and Siagao and Bohol islands. Plans for Luzon-wide ‘enhanced community quarantine’ to be put in place, including suspension of transportation and increased uniformed personnel.