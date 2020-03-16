Philippines
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) : Situation Report 5 Philippines 16 March 2020
Data reported by the Department of Health on 16 March 2020
Highlights
76 new cases tested positive for COVID-19 since 14 March 2020, and 6 new deaths.
Out of the total of 140 confirmed cases, 26% are imported from outside of the Philippines (China, Japan, South Korea/USA, Australia, UAE, Indonesia, Taiwan, Switzerland, and 2 from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship), 20% are categorised as localized transmission, and the remaining cases are unknown or still under investigation. For details on all cases: https://ncovtracker.doh.gov.ph/ - All relevant guidelines, issuances, and documents from key government departments on actions taken so far are available online at bit.ly/COVIDPH - COVID-19 Alert System to Code Red sublevel 2 active in Metro Manila, with more and more areas in the country issuing ‘community quarantine’ including Cotabato, Iligan, Davao, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Surigao cities, Lanao del Sur province, and Siagao and Bohol islands. Plans for Luzon-wide ‘enhanced community quarantine’ to be put in place, including suspension of transportation and increased uniformed personnel.
Reports of overwhelmed health facilities within NCR are being verified to assess effective mechanism to address this.
DOH prioritizing readiness of hospitals for treatment of cases and expanding laboratory testing capacity as soon as long-awaited supplies reach the country, both at national level (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine), 5 sub national laboratories, and an additional 7 laboratories.
WHO is working closely together with partners including the USAID, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support with rapid procurement and mobilisation of urgent supplies, especially laboratory supplies, ventilators, mobile hospitals and PPE. A draft costed response plan to feed into the government’s efforts was shared with partners