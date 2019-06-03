Cordillera MSME development and disaster resilience pushed

By Carlito C. Dar

BAGUIO CITY, June 3 (PIA) - - The Department of Trade and Industry through Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development (BSMED) hosted a regional business forum here to promote awareness on disaster resilience and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) development .

Attended by around 200 and other public/private stakeholders, the business forum focused on building a regional roadmap and action plan for MSME disaster resilience.

DTI – CAR Regional Director Myrna Pablo, in a media briefing, outlined the importance of the forum in strengthening business resilience for the MSMEs sector in Cordillera.

MSMEs, she explained, is a very vulnerable sector as far as disaster is concerned. Of the around 15,000 MSMEs in the region, at least 80 percent of them can be easily be affected by flooding, typhoons, and landslides that commonly result to road closures or isolation of far flung/mountainous communities.

The forum generally aims to capacitate and promote awareness on disaster resilience so that MSMEs can be regionally integrated and for their business endeavors can be globally competitive and sustainable, Jaworksi Rifareal of DTI – BSMED added.

For the learning sessions, Office of Civil Defense Regional Director Albert Mogol talked about the Philippine DRRM System; Abigail Guiang of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation presented the public – private partnership and business continuity planning and management; and Margarita Dizon of DOST – PHIVOLCS talked about the natural hazards and risks in the region. Businessmen Virgilio Bautista and Antonio Rafio Jr. shared their perspective on Business Continuity Plan.

Jesus Alegre Jr. of Land Bank of the Philippines presented LBP’s Calamity Rehabilitation Support Fund while Maria Lourdes Tan of Cebuana Lhuillier Insurance Solution taked about micro – insurance.

For the development of the regional action plan, the forum participants were engaged in a workshop that focused on the four themes of the National MSME Disaster Resilience Roadmap, namely enhancing MSME General and Disaster Risk Data; DRRM and Business Continuity Management awareness and training; Tailored Risk Financing for MSMEs; and MSMEs inclusion in the DRRM and Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) policy, planning and local institutions.

Pablo assured that in addition to the forum, DTI – CAR will roll out the MSME Disaster Resiliency action planning and awareness advocacy in the different provinces of Cordillera until they can bring the importance of business continuity planning and management to all MSMEs in the region.

This MSME business forum was the 14th fora the DTI has conducted in support of the National MSME Development Plan 2017 – 2022. (JDP/CCD-PIA CAR)