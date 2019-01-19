19 Jan 2019

Convoy responds to Philippine communities affected by flooding, landslides

Report
from Convoy of Hope
Published on 18 Jan 2019 View Original

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.Convoy of Hope is responding to flooding and landslides caused in the wake of tropical cyclone Usman. Convoy has been working through local church partners, distributing fortified rice packs to displaced families who are taking shelter at local elementary schools in the towns of Bato and Tiwi in Camarines Sur and Albay provinces, respectively.

Usman made landfall as a tropical depression on December 29 in Samar province. It was a slow moving storm that has displaced at least 17,000 people in the Bicol region, as well as others in the central Philippines. Worst affected are those in Bicol, Mindoro, and the eastern Visayas. The storm killed at least 126 people and 26 others remain missing, according to a statement by the national disaster management agency. A week after the storm, more than 57,700 people were staying in 119 evacuation centers.

Beyond the damage already done, the waterlogged soil in mountainous areas of Bicol puts roads and villages at risk of being buried in landslides. The Convoy of Hope distribution team came across such a situation in Tiwi where 225 families living on a precarious hillside were evacuated. They are currently awaiting relocation.

Convoy of Hope established partnerships in this region long before the storm struck. In Albay, Convoy of Hope has been integrating the organizations school feeding locations with nutrition programs for children and mothers. With prior relationships in place, Convoy was able to respond quickly to the need generated by the storm. Albay is the country’s second most at-risk province for tropical cyclones, second only to Cagayan, which was pummeled by Typhoon Mangkhut just four months ago. Albay is also home to the active Mayon volcano, which erupted dramatically one year ago and prompted a Convoy of Hope disaster response.

