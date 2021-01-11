Continuous rainfall triggers flash floods in N. Samar town

By Roel Amazona

TACLOBAN CITY – Continuous rainfall triggered waist-deep flooding that washed away two houses in the town center of Allen, Northern Samar on Friday.

The two houses were in Sabang village, one of the areas heavily affected by the sudden flooding that started at 11 a.m. and lasted until 3 p.m., said Gerry Are, assistant local disaster risk reduction and management officer (DDRMO).

At least 10 individuals from the affected households have fled to the evacuation center, with the local government units providing their needs, he added.

"The continuous rains hit the town since Thursday, but the rain this noontime was severe (and) resulted in a flash flood that coincided with the high tide. We did not expect that this would happen and affect many residents," Are said in a phone interview Friday night.

In Sabang village, 66 households were affected and submerged in floodwaters, while four minor landslides occurred in nearby Cabacungan village.

The local government has instructed village officials to evacuate the affected families and transfer them to the local facility.

Aside from submerged houses, about 50 percent of the planted rice fields in the area have been affected, based on its initial report.

"We are thankful for the immediate response and support of rescuers from our neighboring towns," Are said, adding that electricity was immediately restored when the flood subsided.

Meanwhile, field monitoring and assessment to determine the effects of the flood is ongoing. (PNA)