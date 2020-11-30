Construction of road networks in MAA remains on track

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

MARAWI CITY, Nov. 29 (PIA) -- The construction of road networks inside the most affected area of the city remains on track and is set to be completed by September next year.

The project consists of a primary road which is 20 meters wide, 12 meters for secondary road and eight meters for tertiary.

“Currently ang ating primary road is about 12 percent already and the secondary and tertiary are about 8 percent already. Overall we are nine percent update positive. We are ahead of the schedule,” said Rod Rodriguez, general manager of Eddmari Construction, the contractor for the project.

Underground utilities are set to be installed in primary roads and will be improved through road widening.

Rodriguez shared that the roads will be expanded after the road right of way issues will be resolved.

“It will be a new Marawi pagka natapos natin ito [if this will be completed] ,” he said.

Meanwhile, Task Force Bangon Marawi Chairperson Eduardo del Rosario shared that the project will be completed earlier between July or August next year. The chairperson however insisted to pursue the project until September to ensure the quality of work.

“I said let's do it even by September because we are on timeline. Do not rush so much because we want to emphasize all quality of work, in rehabilitation of all infrastructures whether it is vertical or horizontal,” del Rosario said.

With five sub-contractors, the construction started on September 17 this year after the Office of the President approved the budget in May or June.

Implemented by National Housing, the project is funded through National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management – Marawi Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Program. (LELA/PIA ICIC)