Construction of P92.557-M by-pass road, flood control projects in Central Iloilo in full swing

By Lilibeth A. French

Published on August 8, 2020

ILOILO City, Aug. 8 (PIA) – The construction of 2.14-kilometer by-pass road along Metro Iloilo-Radial Road (R-4) is in full swing, according to OIC-District Engineer Mario G. Soriano of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Iloilo 4th District Engineering Office.

Soriano said the project, amounting to P92.557 million, is already around 80 percent accomplished and is expected to be completed in November this year, given favorable weather condition.

The project involves widening of road from two lanes to four lanes, including provision of slope protection structure, guardrails, and reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings to safeguard the motorists.

Also, the project is a new access road connecting the towns of Sta. Barbara, New Lucena and Zarraga, by-passing the Metro Iloilo Radial Road-4, which is one of the alternate routes from Iloilo City and southern Iloilo to the northern part of Iloilo and provinces of Aklan and Capiz, and vice versa.

“This by-pass road will help decongest the Metro Iloilo-Radial Road and other major thoroughfares in the central part of Iloilo, providing motorists and commuters with a more conducive road access, shorter travel time by about 30 minutes, and reducing vehicle operation cost,” Soriano said.

He added that “the road will also help enhance the economic activity in the towns of New Lucena, Zarraga and Sta. Barbara, since transport of goods and services will be easier and faster”.

Likewise, Soriano said the ongoing construction of a flood control project along Sibalom River in Brgy. Lanag, Leon, Iloilo is expected to be completed in October this year.

The flood mitigation structure, worth P55.493 million, involves construction of slope protection with the length of 660 lineal meters of reinforced concrete revetment wall on steel sheet pile foundation including drainage.

“The structure will help control the movement of water in the river, hence reducing the risk of damage the flood may cause and providing a safer environment to approximately 100 families residing near the river,” Soriano said.

“This project will also provide the residents with the opportunity to improve their economic condition through agriculture and other means of livelihood”, he added. (laf/PIA6-Iloilo/With report from DPWH6-RPAIO/Photo courtesy of DPWH, Iloilo 4th DEO)