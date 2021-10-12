Conflict sensitivity in private sector disaster management, The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) - CBi Case Study (October 2021)

First, do no harm: conflict sensitivity in Marawi City

When a disaster strikes, aid interventions can have unintended consequences, and lead to social tensions and ultimately more violence – even in otherwise peaceful contexts.

As the private sector plays an increasing role in disaster management, businesses have to mitigate the risk of conflicts and be careful to integrate local context and sensitivities.

The Connecting Business initiative (CBi) case study showcases how one CBi Member Network, the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), has considered conflict sensitivity in its disaster management programming.

With examples from the conflicts in Zamboanga City and Marawi City, the case study provides an overview of the interventions PDRF and its partners implemented but also explains why and how they adjusted their operations to do no harm.