Conflict-affected farmers in Lanao Sur receive goats for livelihood

MARAWI CITY, Lanao del Sur, Sept. 16 -- The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) continues to deliver livelihood assistance to farmers in conflict-affected areas of Lanao del Sur.

Ammal D. Solaiman, MAFAR - BARMM Assistant to the Minister for Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (PME), led the distribution of 458 heads of goats to 46 farmers from Piagapo (25) and Marawi City (21).

Each of the beneficiaries received 10 heads of upgraded goats.

The distribution is part of the first batch of the livestock dispersal activity, funded under the Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Recovery and Rehabilitation Program. The fund was coursed through the DA-Regional Field Office 10, and the delivery of animals was facilitated by TFBM DA-Region10 Focal – Engr. Harris Paporo.

Another batch of goats will also be distributed to 25 pre-identified and validated farmer-beneficiaries in the municipality of Butig.

The dispersal is aimed at restoring the livelihood of farming households affected by the Marawi siege in the municipalities of Piagapo, Butig and Marawi City. (MAFAR-LDS/PIA10)